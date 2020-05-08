Tutor Perini Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,923 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the typical daily volume of 455 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 319,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $3,264,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $1,682,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $2,161,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

