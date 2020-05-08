Parker-Hannifin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,419 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average daily volume of 697 call options.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.79. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: What is operating income?

