Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €40.98 ($47.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 12-month high of €45.20 ($52.56).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

