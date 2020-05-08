Fiserv Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

