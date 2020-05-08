AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) vs. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) Critical Comparison

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

This table compares AdaptHealth and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.34 -$15.00 million $0.30 52.23 DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A 0 0 1 0 3.00

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -27.32% 0.50% DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AdaptHealth beats DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.