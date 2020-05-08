Financial Analysis: Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) versus PagSeguro Digital (OTCMKTS:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 6.62 $346.04 million $1.08 25.92 Data Storage $8.48 million 1.97 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PagSeguro Digital and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 3 7 0 2.70 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $39.38, indicating a potential upside of 40.68%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Data Storage.

Volatility and Risk

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 23.93% 19.53% 11.13% Data Storage 0.82% 3.56% 0.83%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Data Storage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its (point of sale) POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

