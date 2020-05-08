Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to Hold

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $17.32 on Friday. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

About HANG SENG BK LT/S

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

