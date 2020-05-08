Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBB. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

HUBB opened at $119.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

