Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Iamgold stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Iamgold by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Iamgold in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

