Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

