Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Hold

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of IOTS opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.19. Adesto Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

