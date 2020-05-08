Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 33.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

IO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of IO stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Theron Usher acquired 11,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Insiders have bought a total of 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $410,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 145,071 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ion Geophysical by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

