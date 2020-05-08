IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISEE. Cowen started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

ISEE opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.19.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $8,497,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $6,006,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

