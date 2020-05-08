Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KALV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $10.01 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.52.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.