IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (up from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of IsoRay stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34. IsoRay has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in IsoRay by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in IsoRay by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IsoRay during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in IsoRay by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IsoRay by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

