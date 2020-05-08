Investors Buy Large Volume of Cloudflare Call Options (NYSE:NET)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 53,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,536 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $501,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of -41.00. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.46.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy Large Volume of Cloudflare Call Options
Investors Buy Large Volume of Cloudflare Call Options
American Homes 4 Rent Sees Unusually High Options Volume
American Homes 4 Rent Sees Unusually High Options Volume
ANGI Homeservices Sees Unusually High Options Volume
ANGI Homeservices Sees Unusually High Options Volume
$591.80 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology This Quarter
$591.80 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology This Quarter
Jersey Oil and Gas PLC Insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton Buys 20,000 Shares
Jersey Oil and Gas PLC Insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton Buys 20,000 Shares
Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report