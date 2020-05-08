Investors Buy Large Volume of Cloudflare Call Options (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 53,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,536 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $501,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of -41.00. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.46.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

