American Homes 4 Rent Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,276 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,721% compared to the average daily volume of 125 call options.

NYSE AMH opened at $25.28 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,570.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.