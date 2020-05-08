ANGI Homeservices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 20,708 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,422% compared to the average volume of 821 call options.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 1.87. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,149,681 shares of company stock worth $7,733,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

