$591.80 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce sales of $591.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.60 million to $625.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $745.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,123.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

