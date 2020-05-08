Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) Insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton Buys 20,000 Shares

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £13,600 ($17,890.03).

JOG opened at GBX 69 ($0.91) on Friday. Jersey Oil and Gas PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 45.05 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 328 ($4.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and a PE ratio of -9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.90.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (9.46) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (5.30) (($0.07)) by GBX (4.16) (($0.05)).

Jersey Oil and Gas plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production (E&P) company, which is focused on building a production in the North Sea. The Company owns an 18% interest in the P2170 Verbier licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, Inner Moray Firth in which the operator Statoil (U.K.) Limited owns a 70% interest and CIECO V&C (UK) Limited owns a 12% interest.

