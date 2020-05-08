Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post sales of $69.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the lowest is $61.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $91.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $461.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $479.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $545.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 22,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $93,216.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 19.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

