Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGN. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.05. Allergan has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

