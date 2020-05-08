Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.16 Million

Brokerages expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce $146.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.20 million. WesBanco posted sales of $129.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $587.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $606.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $583.46 million, with estimates ranging from $580.11 million to $586.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,807,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 248,575 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

