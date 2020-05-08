Head to Head Analysis: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) vs. Good Times Restaurants (NYSE:GTIM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 19.89% -12.97% 19.98% Good Times Restaurants -4.21% -6.92% -2.89%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yum! Brands and Good Times Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 1 18 5 0 2.17 Good Times Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus price target of $99.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Good Times Restaurants has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 532.45%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum! Brands and Good Times Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $5.60 billion 4.55 $1.29 billion $3.55 23.83 Good Times Restaurants $110.76 million 0.09 -$5.14 million ($0.19) -4.37

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Good Times Restaurants on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept. As of January 10, 2019, it operated and franchised a total of 35 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 35 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

