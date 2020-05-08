Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $344.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.15 million and the highest is $440.90 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $528.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

WGO stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton purchased 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 196,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

