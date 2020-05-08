Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

PWR stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Quanta Services by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 469,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.