Semler Scientific Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 100.91% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Semler Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $288.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

