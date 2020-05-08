SI-Bone Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SI-Bone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SI-Bone’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIBN. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

SI-Bone stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.65. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,226 shares of company stock worth $239,435. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 994.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SI-Bone by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.