Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $19.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.85 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

NYSE SHW opened at $528.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.56. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

