Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,517 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

