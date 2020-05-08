Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CSFB lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

NYSE:SCI opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Service Co. International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Service Co. International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $442,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

