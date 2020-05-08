Research Analysts Set Expectations for R1 RCM Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the healthcare provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 241.29% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,079 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in R1 RCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,622 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in R1 RCM by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 45,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,440.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 9,871 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

