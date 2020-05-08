R1 RCM Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

RCM has been the topic of several other reports. Dougherty & Co started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of RCM opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -86.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 241.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

