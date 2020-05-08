Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PRIM opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $671.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Primoris Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Primoris Services by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Primoris Services by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Semler Scientific Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Semler Scientific Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
SI-Bone Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
SI-Bone Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc Lifted by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc Lifted by SunTrust Banks
Service Co. International Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Service Co. International Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Research Analysts Set Expectations for R1 RCM Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for R1 RCM Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report