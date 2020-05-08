Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PRIM opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $671.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Primoris Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Primoris Services by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Primoris Services by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

