Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

