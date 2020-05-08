Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Decreased by Analyst

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.