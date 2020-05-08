KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

