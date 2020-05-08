Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PE. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.