Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Cut by Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.54.

Shares of PDS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 623,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $2,859,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

