Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Reduced by Analyst

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Oil States International in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OIS opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,298.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

