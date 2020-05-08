Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OFC. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:OFC opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,477,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 169,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

