Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Issued By B. Riley

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for National Retail Properties in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

NNN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NNN opened at $31.18 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $86,963,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,495,000 after purchasing an additional 760,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 458,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

