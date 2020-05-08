Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) – William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NERV opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 335,651 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

