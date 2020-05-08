Brokers Offer Predictions for Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,618. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

