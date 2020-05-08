Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.39.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

