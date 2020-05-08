Northcoast Research Weighs in on Moneygram International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGI)

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Moneygram International in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Moneygram International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.49 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.41.

Shares of Moneygram International stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Moneygram International by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

