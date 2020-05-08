Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mackinac Financial in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mackinac Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. Mackinac Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the first quarter worth about $169,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mackinac Financial news, Director David Russ Steinhardt bought 3,994 shares of Mackinac Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,663.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

