Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for JMP Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded JMP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

