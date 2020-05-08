SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.95. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

