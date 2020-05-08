Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42).

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

KURA stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 437,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,797,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

