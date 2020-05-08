Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology Inc Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42).

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $663.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.